Appeal against development of Killarney brewery is withdrawn

An appeal against the development of a Killarney brewery has been withdrawn.

Killarney Brewing Company Limited had previously been granted planning permission by Kerry County Council for a change of use from existing office building to a micro craft distillery, brewery and visitor centre at Killalee, Fossa, Killarney.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Aidan Forde of Torc Brewing Limited, but the appeal has now been withdrawn, meaning the development can go ahead.

The multi-million-euro plans incorporate a brewery, whiskey distillery, visitor centre, gift shop and restaurant.