Appeal Date Set In Warriors Registration Controversy

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will next week discover whether they’re to lose points from the ongoing controversy surrounding the registration of Andre Berry.

An appeal date of Tuesday March 10th has been set.

The 6 points gained by Warriors from wins over UCD Marian and DBS Eanna either side of Christmas are on the line in this matter.

Men’s Super League Warriors champions were threatened with the deduction of those points because of the issue of the registration of Andre Berry, who joined Warriors in mid-December.

The National Appeals Committee subsequently lifted the sanction, keeping Warriors top of the table and on course to defend their crown.

However, the Men’s National Competitions Committee then decided to appeal that decision to Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland.

Warriors expressed their disappointment at the time that the MNCC had decided to appeal that decision .

That appeal goes ahead next Tuesday, with both Warriors and the Men’s National Competitions Committee to appear before Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland.

If Warriors were to be deducted the 6 points it could be a fatal blow to the title chance. Going into the final two rounds of games Warriors are top of the table, 3 points clear of Belfast Star.

