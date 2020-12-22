Appeal to council to save See Something Say Something initiative

A Kerry County Councillor is calling on the council to save the See Something Say Something initiative.

It was announced earlier this month that the text alert system, which has operated in Tralee and Killarney, would be suspended due to a shortage in funding.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Cllr Niall Kelleher called on the council to explore all opportunities to keep the initiative alive in Kerry.

The reply given to Cllr Kelleher’s motion stated that Kerry County Council has no involvement in the operation of the See Something Say Something text alert system.

It added any operational issues are a matter for An Garda Síochána, as the system allows for direct contact with An Garda Síochána and it is the data controller.

During this month’s meeting, Cllr Kelleher said he was not happy with the answer to his motion.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor called on the council to talk to the company that ran it in order to see how much it would cost to keep the initiative going.

Cllr Kelleher also asked for Kerry County Council to write to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, and the Garda Commissioner, to tell them the system has worked.

He claimed this letter would get support from senior Gardaí in Tralee.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell replied the council has concerns about the information collected, and says An Garda Síochána rightly hold this information.

Ms Murrell said the council doesn’t want to control this information, and that An Garda Síochána needs to clarify its position and formal approach.

Cllr Kelleher’s motion followed that of Cllr Tom Barry, which called on the council to seek clarification from An Garda Síochána that it fully supports and endorses the scheme.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy added that he understands that An Garda Síochána will support it, but will not fund it.