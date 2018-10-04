An appeal against the closure of Ballylongford Post Office has been lost.

The Ballylongford Post Office is to close as part of An Post’s rationalisation plan.

An independent review was carried out and found the closure of the service was done in accordance with protocol.





News the appeal has been lost has caused widespread upset in the local community, where residents wanted the service to remain open.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says appeals have been lodged for all Kerry post offices set to close, and he says this loss is a “bad omen”.

An independent assessor determined that An Posts’ decision to close the Ballylongford service was made in accordance with protocol, as were the provisions concerning population thresholds and distances.

An Post have now proposed all social welfare services and AddressPal collection items will be transferred to Tarbert PO, which is located over 8km (8.2km) away.

Full services will be available at neighbouring post offices including Lisselton, Listowel and Glin.

Mail collection and delivery will continue as normal.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae also appealed for the service to remain open.

He says he is “very disappointed” the people of Ballylongford are not being listened to.

An Post says a high level of service will be provided to the people of Ballylongford and they will work to address any concerns locals have.