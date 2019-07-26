Apartment and townhouse development in Killarney appealed

A decision to grant planning permission for a housing development in Killarney has been appealed.

An Bord Pleanala will give their decision later this year.

In June, Kerry County Council, granted permission, subject to conditions, to Thermohouse Limited to build 18 apartments in one three-storey block and four townhouses at Derreen, Killarney.

This replaced a previous application where permission was given for 14 cottage flats.

Ballydribeen Residents’ Association wrote to Kerry County Council to strongly object to the revised development.

The group says it is aware of the high demand for additional housing nationally but says any new development should be a positive addition to an area.

The group outlined concerns about housing density, insufficient parking, environmental impact, a reduction of privacy and sunlight, additional traffic and a lack of amenities.

It has appealed the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala who will give their ruling on the matter by November 18th.