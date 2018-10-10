Aoife Thornton and Brendan Griffin nominated to contest Kerry Fine Gael convention

Cllr Aoife Thornton and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin have been nominated by Kerry Fine Gael members to go before the party’s upcoming convention.

Listowel Cllr Mike Kennelly had indicated he wanted to contest the convention ahead of last weekend’s deadline to put names forward, but he’s now pulled out according to Fine Gael.

On October 21st, Kerry Fine Gael members will officially select candidates to contest the next general election.





Last Friday was the deadline for candidates’ names to be put forward in order to contest the Kerry Fine Gael convention alongside Minister Brendan Griffin.

Prior to Friday, Listowel Cllr Mike Kennelly was the only candidate to submit his name.

The convention to select Kerry Fine Gael candidates for the next general election will be held on October 21st in the Earl of Desmond Hotel, Tralee.

Cllr Aoife Thornton had previously ruled out her involvement, saying she’s interested in running for the Dáil in the future when her children are older.

Members of Fine Gael in Kerry, however, have selected Cllr Thornton to contest the upcoming convention along with sitting Minister of State, Brendan Griffin.

It’s believed Cllr Mike Kennelly wants to concentrate on his council work, however, he was unavailable for comment when contacted by Radio Kerry News.

Cllr Aoife Thornton says she’s shocked and honoured by her nomination, and is now taking time to consider whether she could manage such a role if elected.

A spokesperson for Fine Gael says the party’s headquarters hasn’t yet decided how many candidates will contest the election in Kerry’s five-seater constituency.