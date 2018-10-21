Aoife Thornton and Brendan Griffin to contest Kerry Fine Gael convention tonight

Councillor Aoife Thornton and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin will go before the Kerry Fine Gael convention tonight.

They were nominated by Kerry Fine Gael members.

The convention will take place at 8pm in the Earl of Desmond Hotel, Tralee and the members will officially select candidates to contest the next general election.





Listowel Councillor Mike Kennelly had previously indicated he wanted to contest the convention, however, he pulled out before the nomination deadline according to Fine Gael.

Tonight’s event will be chaired by Deputy Tom Neville and it will be attended by a number of guests.