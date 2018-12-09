Aoife Jean O’ Sullivan, Releigh Bridge, Bonane, Kenmare.

Reposing at her Home in Bonane this (Sunday) evening from 4m – 8pm and tomorrow Monday from 4pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Fiachna’s Church, Bonane at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. House private on Tuesday morning please. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to Cork University Hospital or Mary Mount.