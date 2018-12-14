Aoibheann McCaul – Interview | Sleeping Beauty

INEC Killarney, 3rd – 5th January 2019

Robert C. Kelly presents the Pantomime of Your Dreams – SLEEPING BEAUTY starring Fair City’s Aoibheann McCaul (Caoimhe Dillon) and George McMahon (‘Mondo’) alongside RTE Jr favourite Clara Murray (Twingin’, Singalong /Pop Goes The Weekend). The spell has been cast in a land far away. Will the heroic prince break the spell and awake his true love? Will good overcome evil? Or will the evil Maleficent ruin Christmas for all? Sleeping Beauty, filled with laughter galore, fabulous costumes and chart stopping hits will be at The INEC, Killarney from Thursday 3rd to Saturday 5th January 2019

Robert C Kelly commented “After the huge success of last year’s Panto we are delighted to return to National Opera House, Wexford and INEC, Killarney with this year’s Panto, Sleeping Beauty.” The show features a combination of the biggest and most glamorous sets and costumes in Ireland and chart-topping hits of the past and present. Don’t miss this fabulous Christmas treat for all the family. INEC Killarney Thursday 3rd January – Saturday 5th January Booking: www.inec.ie 064 667 1555