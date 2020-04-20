Anyone who bought Lotto tickets in Killarney urged to check them carefully

The National Lottery is encouraging anyone that bought tickets in Killarney to check them carefully.

It’s after the tourism capital was announced as the location where Saturday night’s €9.7 million winning Lotto jackpot ticket was sold.

The National Lottery will announce the shop that sold the Quick Pick tomorrow; the shop itself is yet to be notified.

This was Kerry’s biggest ever Lotto jackpot win, and the winning numbers were: 4, 9, 15, 27, 29, and 34, and bonus number was 17.

The lucky ticketholder has yet to make contact with Lotto HQ to claim their prize.

This was the second big National Lottery win in Killarney in recent days, last Tuesday a winning €500,000 EuroMillions ticket was sold at Daly’s Supervalu; that ticketholder is also yet to make contact.

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery is calling on anyone that bought tickets in Killarney to check them carefully, and if yours is a winning one, to sign the ticket and contact Lotto HQ.