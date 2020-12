Antrim have revealed their team for the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

The 15 to take on Kerry in the decider tomorrow are:

Ryan Elliott

Phelim Duffin

Matthew Donnelly

Stephen Rooney

Gerard Walsh

Paddy Burke

Joe Maskey

Eoghan Campbell

Keelan Molloy

Niall McKenna

James McNaughton

Michael Bradley

Dan McCloskey

Conor McCann

Ciaran Clarke