Anti-racism groups hit out at online abuse towards footballer Ian Wright

The Immigrant Council of Ireland says the racist abuse towards a former England footballer happens regularly online.

An 18-year-old man from Kerry has been interviewed about the incident.

Yesterday afternoon, Ian Wright – a former Arsenal and England striker – highlighted on Twitter the abuse he’d received.

He says he knows he’s not meant to look at the hate-filled messages, but they ‘hit him so hard’.

Pippa Woolnough, from the Immigrant Council of Ireland, says this type of abuse isn’t rare online.

The Irish Network Against Racism says in the first quarter of this year, racist incidents in this country doubled.

Shane O’Curry, a director of the organisation, says there’s been a huge increase in online abuse since the lockdown.

He’s also hitting out at the Ian Wright incident.

An 18-year-old man from Kerry has been interviewed about the incident, after he presented himself to a Garda station, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.