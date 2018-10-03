Anthony Maher Announces Retirement From Inter-County Football

Anthony Maher has announced his retirement from inter-county football, bringing to three the number of former Kerry All-Ireland winners to call it a day in as many weeks.

During his career in the green and gold, the Duagh club man won 2 All Ireland Senior Football titles in 2009 and 2014, two Allianz League titles in 2009 and 2017 as well as 8 Munster Senior Football titles between 2010 and 2018.

He won an All Star in 2015.





Former Kerry manager, Eamonn Fitzmaurice says Anthony Maher served the Kingdom with honesty, honour and humility and retires with many distinctions to his name.

Duagh Club Chairman, Donal Scanlon says Anthony Maher was a great all-round player.