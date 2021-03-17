Anthony Brosnan, Corbally, Firies.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and all his friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to the current government guidelines private family funeral only. Mass will take place on Saturday 20th March at 11am in St Gertrudes Church, Firies. The mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gurtrudes-church

Burial will take place afterwards in the New Kilnanare Cemetery.

Enquires to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.

