Less than 24 hours after taking a victory at the 4 star Canadian fixture in Toronto, Kerry’s Brian Cournane and Penelope Cruz grabbed a third place finish in the $50,000 Weston Canadian Open.

Down’s Conor Swail was close behind in fourth with GK Coco Chanel, with victory going to McLain Ward with Tradition de la Roque.

Toronto will host it’s Longines FEI World Cup Grand Prix tonight.