Another slight decrease in Kerry people getting PUP

Another slight decrease has been recorded this week in the number of Kerry people getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

That’s according to the latest data from the Department of Social Protection

This week (up to March 9th), 17,936 people in Kerry are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That is a decrease of 128 people compared to the previous week.

298 people in Kerry informed the department they were closing their PUP payment this week and returning to work; that’s up from 260 the previous week.

The number of Kerry people on the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or self-isolating continues to rise.

This week, 3,217 people got the payment; that’s up 28 from last week’s figure.