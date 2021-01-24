Another Kerry FA Cup Connection

Much has been made of the Kerry connection with the recent FA Cup run by Chorley.

Chorley are managed by Jamie Vermiglio, formerly of Killarney.

They were this week knocked out of the FA Cup in the 4th Round by Wolves.

The 1-0 defeat came after a good cup run for the non-League club which included a 3rd Round win against Derby County.

The Championship side were below strength due to an outbreak of Covid-19 which resulted in the Derby U23s having to line-out to fulfil the fixture.