Another decrease in number of Kerry people getting PUP

The number of Kerry people getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to fall.

That’s according to the latest data from the Department of Social Protection.

This week (up to March 30th), 17,209 people in Kerry are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That’s a decrease of 244 people compared to the previous week.

303 people in Kerry informed the department they were closing their PUP payment this week and returning to work; that’s up 27 from the previous week.

The number of Kerry people on the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or self-isolating continues to rise.

This week, 27 more people got the payment bringing the total number of recipients of the payment to 3,280 in Kerry.