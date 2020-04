Another 52 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

It brings the death toll here to 1,063.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says there are 377 new confirmed cases, with a total of 18,561 people infected.

As of midnight on Thursday, 14% of cases have been hospitalised and 344 patients have been admitted to ICU.

In Kerry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by five.

There are now 276 confirmed cases in the county.