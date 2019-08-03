Annual Roger Casement Commemoration taking place in Ardfert today

The annual Roger Casement Commemoration will take place in Ardfert today.

The celebration will take place at 3pm at Casement Fort, also known as McKenna’s Fort, in Ardfert.

The event is being organised by the Casement Gathering Committee.

Irish scholar, author and poet Mícheál Ó Ruairc is among the guest speakers.

President of Dáil na Mumhan Conradh na Gaeilge Donncha Ó hAodha says language rights are something to be cherished.

He’ll be speaking at the event about Roger Casement’s life and the Irish language.