Annual Beaufort Road Race Review
The annual road race took place today in Beaufort. Reporting for us is Tom O’Donoghue.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Cardiff and Tottenham have just gotten underway at the Cardiff City Stadium. Victory for the North Londoners in Wales would see them rise to second...
Kerry Have Full Squad For Munster Senior Hurling League Clash With Tipperary
Kerry have a full squad available for Saturday’s Munster Senior hurling league tie with Tipperary. Manager Fintan O’Connor says while there are a few knocks,...
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...