Announcement due tomorrow on reopening of beauty salons and hairdressers

An announcement is due tomorrow about the reopening of beauty salons and hairdressers.

The sectors had been given a reopening date of July 20th under the Government reopening roadmap, however, there are calls for that date to be brought forward.

Mary O’Donoghue of the Sanctuary Beauty Clinic and the Glampod, Tralee says the beauty industry has been very badly hit by the pandemic and needs certainty about when they can reopen.

She says the industry already has a high standard of hygiene and sterilisation but buying PPE and rearranging salons is a huge cost for businesses

The Hair and Beauty Industry confederation (HABIC), Irish Hair Council and Irish Hair Federation are working with Government and public health expert to bring forward the reopening date.

Mary O’Donoghue says both the hair and beauty sectors should be able to reopen at the same time: