Annmarie O’Sullivan, Ballinruddery, Listowel.

Reposing at her residence in Ballinruddery,Listowel (V31 W596)  tomorrow Thursday Feb 6th from 4pm to 8pm.  Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.  No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel

