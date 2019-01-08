Annie O’ Sullivan (Down) née McCarthy, St. Garvan’s Terrace (formerly Crossmount), Kilgarvan

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Rosary this Tuesday evening at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan at 9pm. Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to Saint Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Local Cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR