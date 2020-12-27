Annie Breen (née Casey), Dromoughty, Kenmare & formerly of Gortacloughane, Blackwater.

A Private family funeral will take place for Annie, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in Dauros Church, on Tuesday morning at 11am. Mass will be live-streamed on the Tuosist Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****