Anne O’Sullivan nee Hickey, Glenquin, Strand, Co. Limerick and formerly of Lyrecrompane

reposing at Reidy’s Funeral home, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to Ashford Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

