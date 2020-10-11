Anne O’Mahoney (née Conway)

Anne O’Mahony (née Conway), Glouria, Lisselton and late of Owenbeg, Easkey, Co. Sligo.

A private family funeral will take place for Anne, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, on Tuesday morning at 11.30 a.m, with burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel. House strictly private, please.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Maurice, sons Danny, Oliver, Martin, John, Cathal and their partners Jennifer, Angela, Jennifer and Elaine, daughter-in-law Xiao (Mary), granddaughter Ciara, brother Tony, sisters Kay Lavin, Mollie Kennedy, Elsie O’Reily and Martina Scanlon, brothers-in-law Gerry, Michael-John, Damien and John, sisters-in-law Eileen, Maureen and Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, former work colleagues, neighbours and friends.