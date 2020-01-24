Removal to St. Anne Line Church, Grove Crescent, South Woodford, London E182 JR at 5pm this Monday (Jan 27th). Requiem mass for Anne Morton née Daly takes place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Adersbrook Cemetery, London.
Latest News
Anne Morton née Daly, London and formerly of Kinnard West, Ballinskelligs.
Removal to St. Anne Line Church, Grove Crescent, South Woodford, London E182 JR at 5pm this Monday (Jan 27th). Requiem mass for Anne Morton née Daly...
Cáit Chosaí Ferriter née Fitzgerald, Baile Uachtarach, Ballyferriter.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle this evening (Friday Jan 24th) from 5.30pm to 8.15pm. Removal at 8.15pm to Ballyferriter Church. Requiem mass will...
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: St Marys 58, Glenbeigh Falcons 49KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: St Pauls v Tralee Tigers...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry Super Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security Division 1A Spa V Gneeveguilla at 7.30Munster 40x20 Handball Boys Minor Singles ¼ Final In Glenbeigh...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
JK Sports 12 Premier Killarney Celtic 1-3 MEK GalaxyDenny Premier B 7-30 Camp Utd v QPR , Venue Mounthawk Park ...
Latest Sports
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: St Marys 58, Glenbeigh Falcons 49KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: St Pauls v Tralee Tigers...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry Super Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security Division 1A Spa V Gneeveguilla at 7.30Munster 40x20 Handball Boys Minor Singles ¼ Final In Glenbeigh...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
JK Sports 12 Premier Killarney Celtic 1-3 MEK GalaxyDenny Premier B 7-30 Camp Utd v QPR , Venue Mounthawk Park ...