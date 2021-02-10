Anne Hickey née Healy of Dromulton Currow and formerly of Currowross Currow.

A private family funeral will take place for Ann with her Requiem Mass held on Friday morning at 11.00AM in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Currow followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery Killeentierna Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Killeentierna Churches Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland.

