Browingstown Park Ballinlough, Co. Cork and formerly Mangerton, Kilgarvan.

Private Requiem Mass for Anne Healy (née O’ Sullivan) will take place on Monday, January 4th in Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Ballinlough, Co. Cork at 12.00 Noon with burial afterwards in Kilgarvan Cemetery, Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry.

