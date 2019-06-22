Anne Harrington nee Mealy, Meadowlands, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Tousist

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR