Anne ‘Hannah-Mai’ Moriarty nee Hennessy, Casement’s Avenue, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

