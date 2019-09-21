Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Sunday (Sept 22nd) from 4pm to 6.45pm. Removal at 6.45pm to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.
Latest News
Michael (Mikey Joe) Daly, Two Gneeves, Brosna.
Reposing at O'Donnell's Funeral Home, Brosna on Sunday evening (Sept 22nd), from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna. Requiem...
Ladies County Football Finals Down For Decision This Weekend
The Randles Brothers Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship Final is down for decision this evening.It’s on at 6.15 in Austin Stack Park between Beaufort...
National Basketball Season Gets Underway Today
Both Kerry sides line out tonight in the Men’s Super League.Reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian from 7:30.Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are away...
2019 County Senior Football Championship Begins This Evening
Round 1 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship gets underway with 2 matches at 5 o’clock this evening.St Kierans play Mid Kerry...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Ladies Football Dillions Waste And Recycling Senior League Division 1 Currow 2-04 Na Gaeil 2-13 Jotty Holly Memorial North Kerry Minor Football Championships Sponsored...
Latest Sports
Ladies County Football Finals Down For Decision This Weekend
The Randles Brothers Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship Final is down for decision this evening.It’s on at 6.15 in Austin Stack Park between Beaufort...
National Basketball Season Gets Underway Today
Both Kerry sides line out tonight in the Men’s Super League.Reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian from 7:30.Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are away...
2019 County Senior Football Championship Begins This Evening
Round 1 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship gets underway with 2 matches at 5 o’clock this evening.St Kierans play Mid Kerry...