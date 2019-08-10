Anne Donovan (née Barrett), The Village, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at her residence in Abbeydorney on Sunday (Aug. 11th) from 6pm – 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney for Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug. 12th) at 11am. Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.