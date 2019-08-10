Anne Donovan (née Barrett), The Village, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at her residence in Abbeydorney on Sunday (Aug. 11th) from 6pm – 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney for Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug. 12th) at 11am. Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Kerry V Mayo Tomorrow In Last Four Of All-Ireland Camogie Championship
Kerry take on Mayo tomorrow in the last four of the All-Ireland Under 16C Camogie Championship.The tie goes ahead at 2.30 in Ennis.Risteard O'Fuarain...
Trio Of Kerry Teams In National Soccer Action Sunday
The Kerry 13s, 17s and 19s are all in SSE Airtricity League action tomorrow.The U17s go to Galway United.The 19s host Galway United.The 13s...
Dingle Races Update – Day 2
Day 2 of the Dingle Races are well underway this afternoon.Charlie Farrelly is track side and watching the action
Kerry Through To Premier Junior Camogie Championship Final
Kerry have made it through to the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship FinalThis is after they beat Clare this afternoon in Cusack Park...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
