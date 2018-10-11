Annascaul man appointed associate at prominent Tralee legal firm

Annascaul native Alex Hoffman has joined the prominent Tralee legal firm Pierse McCarthy Lucey Solicitors.

Pierse McCarthy Lucey Solicitors appointed Mr Hoffman as an associate to the firm which is located on Ashe Street, Tralee.

Mr Hoffman graduated from the University of Limerick in 2003 with a Bachelor of Laws in Law and European Studies and qualified as a Solicitor in 2006.





He subsequently studied with the Irish Taxation Institute and qualified as an AITI Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) in 2010.

Speaking on his arrival in Tralee, Alex said he was delighted to be returning to Kerry and is looking forward to joining the team.

Before joining Pierse McCarthy Lucey, Alex trained and worked with PJ O’Driscoll and Sons, Solicitors in Cork City for 15 years, where he practised in the firm’s commercial and residential property, commercial/corporate, and banking/finance departments.

Mr Hoffman has also tutored students of the Law Society of Ireland in the areas of business law, covering topics such as company formations, shareholders and subscription agreements, franchising and distribution agreements, agency, competition law, alternative dispute resolution, and share/assets sales.

He is the son of dairy farmers Robert and Sandra Hoffman of Annascaul and he has strong GAA connections through his wife, Kay Healy who is a Dingle-native and daughter of the late Pat Healy, former Chairman of Tralee Club Kerins O’Rahillys.