Annascaul Black Pudding to represent Kerry at National Enterprise Awards

Pictured ahead of the 2019 National Enterprise Awards are finalists Elaine and Thomas Ashe from Annascaul Black Pudding Co., who are representing Local Enterprise Office Kerry on May 29th in Dublin’s Mansion House. The gala event is organised by the Local Enterprise Offices every year to celebrate the achievement of Ireland’s micro-enterprises. Finalists representing all 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities will be competing for a share of the €40,000 prize fund and the special guest on May 29th is the Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen T.D. The winners of the National Enterprise Awards, since their inception in 1998, now have an annual turnover in excess of €131million and employ almost 850 staff (www.localenterprise.ie). Photo Martina Regan

Annascaul Black Pudding is to fly the flag for Kerry at the National Enterprise Awards next week.

They won the recent Kerry County Enterprise Award 2019, and will now represent Local Enterprise Office Kerry in the Mansion House, Dublin next Wednesday.

Annascaul Black Pudding is run by Thomas and Eileen Ashe, and produces a range of artisan products including puddings and sausages to over 70 outlets in the retail, wholesale and food service markets.


Their black pudding was first made by Thomas’ granduncle, Michael F Ashe in 1916.

Eileen Ashe says the Kerry County Enterprise Award is testament to their staff and products, and showcases Kerry as a food tourism destination.

 

