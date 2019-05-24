Annascaul Black Pudding to represent Kerry at National Enterprise Awards

Annascaul Black Pudding is to fly the flag for Kerry at the National Enterprise Awards next week.

They won the recent Kerry County Enterprise Award 2019, and will now represent Local Enterprise Office Kerry in the Mansion House, Dublin next Wednesday.

Annascaul Black Pudding is run by Thomas and Eileen Ashe, and produces a range of artisan products including puddings and sausages to over 70 outlets in the retail, wholesale and food service markets.





Their black pudding was first made by Thomas’ granduncle, Michael F Ashe in 1916.

Eileen Ashe says the Kerry County Enterprise Award is testament to their staff and products, and showcases Kerry as a food tourism destination.