Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm . Removal at 6:45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.
Latest News
UK’s top events planners enjoying best of Kerry hospitality
Ten of the UK's top events planners have been enjoying the best of Kerry hospitality over the last three days. The planners were hosted by...
Eileen (Eily) Harrington (nee Doyle), O’Kelly’s Villas, Killarney.
Reposing at Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (Sept. 22nd), from 4pm - 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral on...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City have bounced back from defeat last week in phenomenal style.They've put 8 goals past Watford at the Etihad today.Elsewhere, Sheffield United beat...
Planning sought to continue use of quarry near Killarney
Planning is being sought for the continuing use of lands near Killarney for a quarry processing sand and gravel. MF Quirke and Sons have applied...
Anna Sheehan, née Nagle, 12 St. James Gardens Killorglin and formerly Corbally, Killorglin
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm . Removal at 6:45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7:00pm. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City have bounced back from defeat last week in phenomenal style.They've put 8 goals past Watford at the Etihad today.Elsewhere, Sheffield United beat...
National Hill Climb Championship Preview
The National Hill Climb Championships have been launched.This year, Kerry will be host to the event which will get underway tomorrow week.Previewing the event...
Kerry Football News
Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football.Here is Leona Twiss’ football update