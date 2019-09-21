Anna Sheehan, née Nagle, 12 St. James Gardens Killorglin and formerly Corbally, Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm  . Removal at 6:45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR