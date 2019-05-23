Anna McQuinn – May 22nd, 2019

By
Admin
-

Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is Castleisland native Anna McQuinn. Anna has worked for over 20 years as an editor and publisher, producing hundreds of children’s books. In 2003, she left her full time publishing job to concentrate more on writing and has since written over 20 books. She now divides her time between developing book ideas, writing stories and publishing from her home in Waterville.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR