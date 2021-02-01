Ann O’Sullivan née Harrington, Uplands, Tubbrid, Kenmare and formerly of Dromanassig, Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place for Ann. Requiem mass will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Mass will be live streamed on https://kenmareparish.com/mass-live-stream/ Followed by private cremation at the Island Crematorium Cork. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****