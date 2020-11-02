Ann O’Brien née Enright, Cluain Ard, Ballyvelly and formerly of Mitchell’s Avenue, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Eddie and dearest mother of Geraldine, Pat & Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Leanne, Stephen, Deirdre & Sadhbh, great-grandchildren Saoirse, Neasa, Eddie, Eden & P.J., brothers Petie & Patrick, sisters Mary, Celia, Margaret & Jane, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Dave & John, Pat’s partner Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Ann with the Requiem mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. John’s Church, Tralee, live streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the National Council for the Blind, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

