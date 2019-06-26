Ann McCormack nee O’Brien (Mrs. Mc from the Green Rooster) Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Athlone

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.