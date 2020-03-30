Ann Mary ‘Nancy’ Heavey née O’Sullivan, Fermoyle, Ballinskelligs and Surrey, England.

Requiem mass will take place at 11am in the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety please note that requiem mass and cemetery is strictly family only. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Enquiries to O’Sullivan Funeral Directors.
Glenflesk Woman on the Struggle to Return to Ireland – March 30th, 2020
Aisling O’Brien speaks to Glenflesk native Marie Cronin, who is currently in Sydney, about the difficulties facing Irish people abroad who are trying to...
JOHN MCCARTHY COIS LI, BALLYVELLY AND FORMERLY OF BEENOSKEE, BALLYARD
A PRIVATE FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR JOHN AND A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE CELEBRATED FOR JOHN IN ST JOHNS CHURCH AT A LATER...
Chief Fire Officer Condemns Recent Gorse Fires – March 30th, 2020
Kerry Chief Fire Officer Andrew Macilwraith speaks to Treasa Murphy about the gorse fires that were set in various parts of the county over...
Kerry Success At National GAA Awards
Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme has won a prestigious McNamee award.“Kerry’s Golden Years” was victorious in the Best GAA Related Radio Programme category.The citation...
Community Response COVID-19 Freephone Line Launched – March 30th, 2020
Treasa Murphy speaks to Niamh O’Sullivan, Head of the Community Department, Kerry County Council, Hilary Scanlan, Community Work Manager, HSE and Tim Murphy, Chairman,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says it would be 'fair' if Liverpool are awarded the title should coronavirus bring the Premier League season to...
Morning Sports Update
The Premier League is considering finishing the season behind closed doors at neutral venues.The Premier League is suspended until the end of April so...