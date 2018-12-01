Ann Hussey née Dorling, Tubrid, Ardfert and formerly of Leedale, Caherslee and Kielduff, Ballymacelligott

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee Sunday evening from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:00am. Followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus, Cork.