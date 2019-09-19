Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
Latest News
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GOLFRory McIlroy has had an opening round to forget at the BMW PGA Championship.The PGA Tour Player of the Year shot a four over...
Irish water says CPO needed to advance the proposed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme
A compulsory purchase order is needed to advance the proposed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin...
Free helpline for asthma suffers only received three Kerry calls last month
A free helpline for people suffering from asthma only received three Kerry calls last month.The Asthma Society of Ireland released the figures, following the...
Ann Hurley née Canty, Knockanemore, Abbeydorney.
Margaret Barry nee Behan, 37 Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Colbert Street, Listowel
Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home,Derry,Listowel on Friday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m.Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church,Listowel on Saturday morning for Requiem...
Latest Sports
Kerry’s Sean O’Shea GAA Player Of The Month For September
Kerry forward Sean O'Shea has won the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Award for September.It's a second monthly nod of the year for...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYAndrew Conway and Jordan Larmour are expected to start for Ireland in Sunday's Rugby World Cup Pool A opener against Scotland.Keith Earls and Rob...