Ann Corridon née Shanahan and formerly Mc Namara of Keel, Ballyheigue, Tralee and formerly of Ballinahow, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Thursday (March 19th) at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private. In line with HSE Health & Safety guidelines regarding Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of Ann’s family, the funeral mass is for family members only. The family will have a celebration of Ann’s life at a later date and would appreciate your attendance at that time.