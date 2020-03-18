Ann Corridon née Shanahan and formerly Mc Namara of Keel, Ballyheigue, Tralee and formerly of Ballinahow, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Thursday (March 19th) at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private. In line with HSE Health & Safety guidelines regarding Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of Ann’s family, the funeral mass is for family members only. The family will have a celebration of Ann’s life at a later date and would appreciate your attendance at that time.
Latest News
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
RACINGHorse Racing Ireland are to meet today to make a decision as to whether racing should continue to be held behind closed doors.Five fixtures...
Two Fishing Rods and a Salmon Landing Net were left on the banks of...
Two Fishing Rods and a salmon landing net were left on the banks of the River Flesk on March 1st. If found please contact...
Motorist caught by Kerry Gardaí travelling at 144 kmph
Gardai in Kerry have detected a motorist travelling at 144 kilometres an hour.It comes as the Kerry Garda Division has received new speed detection...
Ann Corridon née Shanahan and formerly Mc Namara of Keel, Ballyheigue, Tralee and formerly...
Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Thursday (March 19th) at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue. ...
Council has no money to carry out repairs on ruins at Kerry’s graveyards
Kerry County Council has no money to spend on repairing ruins at graveyards in the county - despite the fact that many of them...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
RACINGHorse Racing Ireland are to meet today to make a decision as to whether racing should continue to be held behind closed doors.Five fixtures...
Evening Sports Update
OLYMPICSThe International Olympic Committee say this summer's games in Tokyo will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.The IOC has been in discussions today with...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERReports have emerged suggesting that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021.The Norwegian FA has tweeted that the tournament will be moved inside...