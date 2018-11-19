Ann Brosnahan nee Cannon, Sunvale House, Abbeyfeale Road, Athea, Co. Limerick

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Bartholomew’s Church for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kerry Hospice Foundation (The Palliative Care Unit)

