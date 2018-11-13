Ann Barry née Stack, Scartlea, Listowel.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 14th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion road, Listowel.

