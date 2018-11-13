Ann Barry née Stack, Scartlea, Listowel.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 14th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion road, Listowel.
Latest News
Kerry County Council adopts increased budget of over €143 million for 2019
Kerry County Council has adopted an increased budget of over €143 million for next year.That's up €6 million on last year.In September members were...
Young Hints At Kerry Future
Killian Young has hinted that he will make himself available for selection with Kerry for 2019.The 31 year-old told Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry 50 St Pauls 52Leestrand U18 DIV2 Boys : TK Vixens 46 St Josephs 61LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3...
Marc O’Se Announces Retirement
Marc O’Se has announced his retirement from football.The Kerry legend’s final outing was An Ghaeltacht’s West Kerry semi-final defeat to Dingle at the weekend....
Kerry GPs have an important role to play to help older people get more...
Kerry GPs have an important role to play in helping older people get more active, according to health experts.A seminar organised by the Institute...
Latest Sports
Young Hints At Kerry Future
Killian Young has hinted that he will make himself available for selection with Kerry for 2019.The 31 year-old told Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry 50 St Pauls 52Leestrand U18 DIV2 Boys : TK Vixens 46 St Josephs 61LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3...
Marc O’Se Announces Retirement
Marc O’Se has announced his retirement from football.The Kerry legend’s final outing was An Ghaeltacht’s West Kerry semi-final defeat to Dingle at the weekend....