Animal Help Net Kerry appealing for pet owners to neuter cats

Animal Help Net Kerry is appealing to pet owners to neuter cats.

The charity’s Wendy O’Connor says there are large numbers of cats and kittens to be adopted, due to a rise in the number of stray cats giving birth to multiple litters.

She says many people do not realise the responsibility associated with keeping a pet, including veterinary costs, clean-up costs, vaccinations and the cost of neutering.

Ms O’Connor believes many people are also feeding stray cats, which in turn leads to an explosion in birth rates.

She adds, because of the number of kittens available, many are found in terrible states.