Angling has been restricted on a section of the River Laune.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says the measure is due to recent erosion of a stretch of the riverbank.

The area affected is around 500 metres downstream of the Laune Bridge.

Inland Fisheries says it has engaged with local stakeholders to resolve the issue.

Anglers are being advised to heed warning notices in place at the affected location for their own safety.