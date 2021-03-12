Angela Tangney, Irrebeg, Lixnaw and formerly of New Marian Park, Tralee.

Angela – beloved fiancée of Adrian and devoted mother of Zoe, precious daughter of Bernadette and Kevin and wonderful sister of Mark and Elaine.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family – her fiancé Adrian, daughter, parents, brother, sister, brother-in-law Karl, sister-in-law Fiona, niece Evie, nephew Ryan, aunts, uncle, Adrian’s family – his mother Angela (Byrne), brothers PJ, Darren and Shane, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will be held for Angela with the requiem mass taking place at St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 12 noon. The mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

